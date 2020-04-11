LIMA — Miriam "Kay" Ansley, 79, passed away at 12:15 PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community of Lima.

She was born on December 11, 1940 in Lima to Emerson M. and Margaret C. (Stockler) Staup, Sr., who both preceded her in death. On March 25, 1960, she married Joe G. Ansley, who survives in Lima.

Kay enjoyed golfing and going to casinos.

Surviving are her daughter Debra S. (David) Johnson of Lima; her son Brett M. (Cathie) Ansley of Dayton; her five grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; her siblings Robert L. (Carolyn) Staup, Sr. of Klamath Falls, OR, Carol A. (Larry) Shaw of LaGrange, OH, Michael D. (Janet) Staup, Sr. of Toledo, Janis "Sue" (Bob) Lutz, Sr. of Lima and William J. Staup of Lima; her in-laws Charles Harold Crow of Lima, Peggy Staup of Alvin, TX, Joan Staup of Colorado Springs, CO and Nancy Staup of Lima; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son Brad Ansley; her siblings Margaret "Peg" Crow, Emerson M. Staup, Sr., John W. Staup, Carl U. Staup, Thomas L. Staup and Timothy P. Staup.

There will be no visitation or services.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at the Springs of Lima, the Primrose Community and Mercy Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

