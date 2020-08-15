LIMA — Miriam Endsley, age 92, passed away August 12, 2020, at 9:36 p.m. at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, OH.

Miriam was born March 12, 1928 in Latty, OH, to Wayne Egger (d) and Lucy (Jenkins) Egger-Partee (d) both of whom preceded her in death. On September 16, 1956 she married Keaton Endsley who preceded her in death on August 15, 2016.

She was a very devoted Christian and greatly enjoyed being a member of Shawnee United Methodist Church. She grew up on a farm and always loved being outdoors, and found great pleasure in working in her yard and tending to her flowers. Before starting a family, Miriam was a teacher at Defiance as well as Lima City Schools. She loved teaching and had a passion for working with children. She always had a knack for connecting with young children who just seemed to light up when she was around. After having kids of her own she dedicated her life to being an exceptional mom devoting most her time to raising Cyndi and Lyle. She was known for being a very sweet and caring mother. She always put others before herself and took care of those around her. She loved her family most of all, especially her grandchildren who know her lovingly as "the cookie grandma." She was an exceptional wife, mom, and grandma and will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Miriam is survived by: children, Lyle (Michele) Endsley from Hilliard, OH and Cynthia Thomas from Tifton, GA; sister, Kate Sinn; grandchildren, Chad, Chelsi, Rebecca, Sarah, John David, Matthew; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, Wayne Egger and Lucy Egger-Partee; son-in-law, Rev. John Thomas; sister, Helen Schultz-Smith; and brother-in-law, Bill Sinn.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date along with a private burial that will take place at Blue Creek Cemetery in Haviland, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society in Miriam's honor.

