CENTERVILLE — Schwaberow, Miriam O. (Woods), age 89 of Centerville, Ohio, formerly of Louisville, KY, Lima, OH, Van Wert, OH, and Piqua, OH passed away on May 20, 2019, after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Elmer T. Woods; second husband William Schwaberow; parents Edith and Roy Wilson; and numerous siblings.

Miriam is survived by her children: Carol (Jim) Moenter, Kay (Herman Carach) Woods, Connie (Doug) Krinn, and Tim (Linda) Woods; step-children: Linda (Dan) Rohrbacher, Gloria (Phil) Meyer, and Jill (Dennis) Hegemier; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Miriam attended Manchester College; she was an employee for many years at Dairymen Inc. in Louisville, KY. She also worked at Excello, St. Rita's Hospital, Criterion Homes, and for Dr. Chester Theiss. She was a longtime member of Calvary EUB Church in Van Wert, OH, where she directed the choir and was in the senior's singing group at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, KY. She participated in and led several small group Bible studies and volunteered as a reading tutor to elementary students in Louisville. Miriam was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved music; she played violin and piano. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A Gathering of friends and family will be held from 1-2pm on Tuesday, June 11th at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, with the Service to begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Brookdale.