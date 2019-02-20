LIMA — Miriam C. Snider, 88, of Lima, passed away at 2:10 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home after battling cancer for more than 2 years. She had been surrounded night and day by family and had her granddaughter Theresa and grandson Alex at her side as she went to be with the Lord.

She was born on September 9, 1930 in Ada, OH to Roland and Carey (Harding) Snare, who both preceded her in death. On July 31, 1964, she married Floyd M. Snider, who preceded her in death on June 29, 2016.

Miriam had worked as the Treasurer for Shawnee Schools and retired after more than 20 years. Prior to that she had worked as a secretary for Superior Coach and as an office manager at Lima Cadillac. She had also been a past president of Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Lima. She volunteered at Shawnee Schools as her grandson went through. She loved spending time with her family and traveling, especially to South Florida. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and playing games with her grandchildren. She also loved helping people.

Surviving are her daughters Connie (Randy) Green and Annette (Mark) Komminsk, both of Lima; her grandchildren Alexander Komminsk, Theresa (Rob Valle) Green, Colleen (Danny) Blair, Randy (Jessica) Green, Jr., Jedidiah (Angie) Green and Cathy (Jerome) Bagley; her thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter on the way.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Francis, Ernest and R. Eugene Snare; her sisters Annabelle Banning and H. Virginia Long.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with final visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Ken Snare, Miriam's nephew will officiate.

Interment will immediately follow the services in Shawnee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Lima.

