LIMA — Dr. Mohamed H. Zehery, longtime resident of Lima, OH, passed away peacefully at his home on January 28th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dr Zehery, or Mo as he was known, was a tenured professor and the head librarian of the OSU Lima Campus Library from 1991 to 2009, but remained a true Buckeye fan well after his retirement.

He was originally from Cairo, Egypt where he received his undergraduate degree in Library Science from Cairo University. He emigrated to the United States in the early 1960's, where he continued his education, receiving his master's degree from Western Michigan University and a doctorate degree in Library and Information Science from the University of North Texas.

Dr. Zehery had been active in international librarianship where he developed and provided consulting services to international and regional organizations, such as the United Nations, WHO, and ILO. He was instrumental in the advancement of multiple libraries and information systems such as the National Scientific and Technical Information Centre (NSTIC) at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) as well as authoring numerous research papers about the progress and development of informational centers across the world.

Mo enjoyed comedic movies, world traveling and was an avid Neil Diamond fan but, above all, was a great friend and mentor to many, as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maha Hammad Zehery, a community outreach liaison for Changing Seasons (Coleman Professional Service); sister, Fatma Zehery; daughters, Dr. Reem Utterback (Carl), Rana Sidahmed (Samer); son, Omar Zehery; grandchildren, Zain, Kenz, Dean, Jude; as well as many nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the Reed Hall campus cafeteria at OSU Lima between the hours of 1-4PM on Saturday, February 8th.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Changing Seasons Outreach Center, 136 S. West St, Lima, OH, 45801.