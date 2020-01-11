LIMA — Molly Marie Mann, 2, of Lima, passed away January 8, 2020 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Liberty Campus.

Molly was born November 25, 2017 in Lima, to Thomas and Emily (DeWeese) Mann who survive in Lima.

Also surviving are her soon to be born brother, Xavier Scott Mann; paternal grandparents: Thomas H. Mann, Sr. and Natalie Beitzel both of New Philadelphia; maternal grandparents: Robin (W. Wayne) Rader of Lima; a great-grandmother, Judy (Dennie) Evans of Cincinnati; an aunt, Laura (Kassady) Belau of Spencerville and cousins, Kameron and Kenzie Belau. Also surviving is her feline friend, Twilight Sparkle.

She is preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, David DeWeese.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services. Her service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Rev. Scott Johnson officiating with burial to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to her family for funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.