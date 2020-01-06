LIMA — Mona L. Cox, 90, of Lima died 7:04 p.m. January 5, 2020 at Lima Convalescent Home, Lima. She was born December 29, 1929 in Columbus Grove to the late Herbert and Viva (Frost) Reeder. On June 29, 1946, she married Wilfred E. Cox, he preceded her in death January 15, 2010.

Mona is survived by her children: Carolyn (Robert) Jolliff, Tommy (Vickie) Cox, Wilfred G. (Anita) Cox, all of Lima. Bonnie (Robert) Quigley of Continental, Charles (Linda) Cox of Ottawa, Tina Rosengarten of Vaughnsville, David (Denise) Cox of Gettysburg, PA., Jack (Mary Jo) Cox of Lima, Melissa (Tonkeno Robinson) McKean of Dayton, and Molly (Armondo) Tijerina of Colorado Springs, CO.; a daughter-in-law: Betty Cox of Lima; a son-in-law: Thomas Lombardi of Berkley Heights, NJ.; forty grandchildren; fifty-eight great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; and a sister: Ruth Jean Smith of Indiana.

She was preceded in death by a son: Larry Cox; a daughter: Ruth Lombardi; two brothers: William Reeder and John Reeder; and three sisters: Jean Ann Matson, Mary Jane Radabaugh, and Nancy Young.

Mona was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of United Methodist Church, Ottawa.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Pastor John Yohe officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health St. Rita's Hospice or the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com