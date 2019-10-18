DELPHOS — Monica German, 84, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born January 7, 1935 in Delphos to Leo and Catherine (Metzger) Allemeier, who both preceded her in death.

Monica is survived by two sons, James German of Elkhart, Indiana and Francis (Paula) German of Delphos; a daughter, Barbara (Kenneth) Monson of Murray, Utah; two sisters, Lorene (Jerry) Klima and Margaret Allemeier, both of Delphos;

three grandchildren, Christina (Kris) Alley, Sarah Nelson and Marcus German; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Hilary Allemeier; and two sisters, Edna Arbogast and Marie Brendle.

Monica was a housewife, author and businesswoman. She had written two books. She had worked at Sunrider International. Monica was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She loved her dogs and enjoyed fishing, sewing, gardening and other hobbies.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Rev. Charles Obinwa will be officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.