LIMA — Monica "Monnie" L. Pothast, age 68, passed away August 12, 2019, at 5:10 am, at Vancrest of Delphos. Monnie was born August 22, 1950 in Lima, OH, to Conley P. and Mildred (Counts) Saylor who preceded her in death. On May 14, 1971 she married Michael A. Pothast who survives in Lima.

Monnie was a 1968 graduate of L.C.C. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. Monnie spent her life as a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also loved working with crafts and baking.

In addition to her husband, Monnie is survived by her 2 sons: Timothy (Beth) Pothast of Plain City, OH and Kevin (Susie) Pothast of Fort Wayne, IN, 7 grandchildren: Alex, Sara, Mikey, Drew, Brook, Brittany and Carmen, 3 great grandchildren, 4 siblings: Barbara Siefker of New Albany, OH, Thomas (Wanda) Saylor of Lima, OH, William Saylor of Lima, OH and Anthony Saylor of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by a brother in-law, Jim Siefker.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Rose Catholic Church. Officiating the service will be Fr. Charles Obinwa. Burial of cremated remains will be in Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call on Friday from 3-7 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL and then one hour prior to services at St. Rose Catholic Church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Flying Horse Farms @ 5260 State Route 95 Mt. Gilead, OH , 43338 which is a camp for children with serious illnesses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.