GLANDORF — Monica R. Uphaus, 95, of Glandorf died at 4:57 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at her daughter's residence. She was born May 16, 1924 in Jamestown to the late William and Rose (Pitstick) Kavanagh. On June 16, 1951 she married Charles J. Uphaus who died July 8, 2013.

She is survived by two children, Dr. Mary Ann (Frank) Myers of Glandorf and William (Linda) Uphaus of The Villages, FL; five grandchildren, Neil Myers, Dr. Alisa (Chad) Marzec, Amber (Zach) Fether, Tiffany (Ryan) Fruth, and Tyler (Chelsea) Uphaus; eleven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Katelyn, Emily, Andrew, Benjamin Marzec, Logan and Dylan Fether, Kennedy and Brady Fruth, and Landon and Hunter Uphaus; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kavanagh of Toledo.

Also preceding her in death was an infant son, Michael Uphaus; three brothers, Joseph Kavanagh, Eugene (Dorothy "Dotty") Kavanagh, and Dr. Lloyd Kavanagh; two sisters, Marie (Lloyd) Monnin and Viola "Sally" (William) Francis; and three sisters-in-law, Nancy, Doris and Millie Kavanagh.

Monica was a retired registered nurse from Putnam County Home Health. She received her RN degree from Good Samaritan in Dayton. Monica served as a Nurse Cadet in WWII. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf where she was a Prayer Warrior, Eucharistic Minister, and took communion to the sick, homebound, and those in nursing homes. She was very active in CRHP, marriage encounter, and loved saying the rosary, leading it on the first Saturday of each month at church. Monica was a true servant of God. She was a member of the Glandorf Fire Ladies and loved flowers, especially roses.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa and from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday at the church. There will be a Fire Ladies Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Parish Rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Maintenance Fund.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.