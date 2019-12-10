LIMA — Monyeen M. Boyed, 88, died at 1:50 P.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Monyeen was born on May 21, 1931, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Carl B Briggs and Myrtle Ivy (Clay) Briggs. On November 30, 1947, she married Richard "Dick" B. Boyed, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2002.

She was a member of the Lima Baptist Temple, Superintendent of Pathfinders Class at Church, on the Board of Assoc. of Retarded Citizens, and started the Marimor Bowling League. She was also a Jefferson Award Recipient.

She is survived by her son Richard D. Boyed, of Terra Haute, IN, two daughters: Christina (Dan) Fifer and Barbara (Dennis) Shepherd, both of Lima, OH, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Monyeen was also preceded in death by her daughter Linda Boyed and her sister Dortha Lawson.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at the Lima Baptist Temple, Lima. Pastor Al Elmore will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marimor Abilities Playground.

