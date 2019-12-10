Monyeen Boyed (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monyeen Boyed.
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lima Baptist Temple
Lima, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lima Baptist Temple
Lima, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Monyeen M. Boyed, 88, died at 1:50 P.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Monyeen was born on May 21, 1931, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Carl B Briggs and Myrtle Ivy (Clay) Briggs. On November 30, 1947, she married Richard "Dick" B. Boyed, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2002.

She was a member of the Lima Baptist Temple, Superintendent of Pathfinders Class at Church, on the Board of Assoc. of Retarded Citizens, and started the Marimor Bowling League. She was also a Jefferson Award Recipient.

She is survived by her son Richard D. Boyed, of Terra Haute, IN, two daughters: Christina (Dan) Fifer and Barbara (Dennis) Shepherd, both of Lima, OH, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Monyeen was also preceded in death by her daughter Linda Boyed and her sister Dortha Lawson.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at the Lima Baptist Temple, Lima. Pastor Al Elmore will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marimor Abilities Playground.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.