WAPAKONETA — Morris E. Leffel, 88, of Wapakoneta, OH, died 2:30 a.m., Mon. Feb. 17, 2020, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. He was born Oct. 8, 1931, the son of Walter & Violet (Truesdale) Leffel, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 26, 1954, he married Juanita J. Richardson, who survives.

Also surviving are 2 children, Lynn (Ted) Rupert, Wapakoneta, Neil (Cheryl Semer) Leffel, Lima, a son-in-law, Kel Welch, Wapakoneta, 7 grandchildren, Tonia (Rich) Metz, Nicole (Brock) Douglas, Stephanie Hardison, Kylie (Eli) Acheson, Taylor Rupert, K.C. (Jeana) Welch, Kendall Welch, 10 great grandchildren, siblings, Joe Leffel, St. Marys, Tom (Ann) Leffel, New Knoxville,Carolyn (Roger - deceased) Bambauer, New Knoxville, Marilyn (James) Lauth, St. Marys,Linda (Ned - deceased) Niemeyer, New Knoxville, Sharon (Steve - deceased) Kruse, New Knoxville, Joyce (Don - deceased; Jim - deceased) Meyer-Raterman, Botkins.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marianne (Kel) Welch; sisters, Quetora (Kenneth - deceased) Stout, Lila (Robert - deceased) Lauth; and a brother, Larry (Sharon) Leffel.

Morris was a carpenter with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Local #372, and worked for Peterson Construction, Tuttle Construction, Stedke Construction, and Stinebaugh Construction. He was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ and the American Legion, Post #444, New Knoxville. Morris was an OSU Buckeye fan. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed gardening, mowing the yard, and woodworking; although, his real pride and joy were his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Morris served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Sat. Feb. 22, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Pastors Adrian Sunday & Dennis Gaertner officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the New Knoxville Veterans. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Fri. and 1 hr. prior to the funeral Sat. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Buckland United Church of Christ or the American Legion, Post #444. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.