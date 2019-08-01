LIMA — Myra L. Stoner, age 78, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Myra was born December 18, 1940 in Lima, OH, to the late Otto and Lucille (Altenburger) Neumeier. On November 9, 1963 she married the love of her life, Larry G. Stoner who preceded her in death on December 5, 1997.

Myra was a 1958 graduate of Shawnee High School. Immediately upon graduation she worked as a bookkeeper for City Loan and Savings, before becoming a homemaker and stay at home mom. Myra was a longtime member of St. John's Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store for several years. She enjoyed trips to Holmes County Ohio and she especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren on the Maumee River near Grand Rapids, Ohio.

She is blessed with two children, Julie (Daniel) Norberg of Lima and Gregory (Connie) Stoner of Cridersville and four grandchildren, Taylor Norberg of Findlay, Chelsea (Alan) Hankinson of Lima, Steven Stoner of Ada and Kelli (James) Seeley of Sidney.

Other survivors include two sisters-in-law, Nancy Neumeier of Lima, Ethel Stoner of Lima and two brothers-in-law, Harold (Pat) Stoner of Lima and Gary (CiCi) Stoner of Lima.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Nye; brother, Jerry Neumeier; sister-in-law, Glenna (Jim) Etgen and brother-in-law, Gale Stoner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, 775 S. Main Street, Lima, Ohio 45804. Father David Ross will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Salem Westminster Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, 928 S. Main Street, Lima, Ohio 45804 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142., Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

