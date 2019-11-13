LIMA — Mrs. Myrtle Virginia Welch, age 94, passed from this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 3:01 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born on October 9, 1925, in Martinsville, Virginia to the union of Walter and Rosie (Hairston) Peters; both parents preceded her in death.

In 1943 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Carl Columbus Crisp who preceded her in death. On May 24, 1973, she was united in holy matrimony to Chester Welch who also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Welch retired as an assistant manager of Fashion Barn for over 24 years. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Church of God In Christ where she was a former Usher and served on the Mother's Board and Kitchen Committee.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Robert C. Crisp (Betty) of Defiance, OH, Charles S. Crisp of Lima. A stepson; Calvin E. Welch (Betty Jean) of California. 3 daughters; Joyce A. Julien of Lima. Anita M. Payton (Michael) and Lenore O. Crisp both of Ft. Wayne, IN. 17 grandchildren, 21 great grand grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter; Carol C. Russell; 3 grandchildren, Nichele Russell, Charlotte Crisp and Joy Julien; 2 brothers; Alvin Peters and Walter Q. Peters. 3 sisters; Rosie Lee Neal, O'Neil Thurmond and Cleoria Turner.

Homegoing services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Mt. Olivet Church of God in Christ with Elder Clarence McGriff, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Sunday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

