LIMA — Naida C. Morgan, 83, passed through heaven's gates on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.

Naida was born January 13, 1937 in Grant, MI, to Rev. David and Helen (Rogers) Morgan who both preceded her in death.

Naida was a 1955 graduate of Lima Central High School and retired from U.S. Plastic Corporation after forty one years. She was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Naida is survived by her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Morgan of Continental, OH, nephew, Richard "Dick" (Terri) Morgan of Continental, OH, great-niece, Brittany (Isaac) Dockery of Continental, OH, great-nephew, Ross (Catlyn) Morgan of Continental, OH and great-great-nieces and nephews, Morgan, Maeci, Weston, Jaxon and Hadley all of Continental, OH.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley (Betty) Morgan, David Morgan, infant brother, Donald, sister, Marilyn (Bill) Ewing, and niece Vicki Morgan and infant twin nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Shawnee Chapel. Pastor, Rev. Don Nichols to officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank, Allen Co. Humane Society or Putnam Co. Hospice.

The family would like to thank Ann, her caregiver from Home Instead, The Meadows of Kalida and Putnam Co. Hospice for their exceptional care as well as Naida's dear friend Kathy for her daily calls.

