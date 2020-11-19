SPENCERVILLE — Nancy A. Lotz, age 67, formerly of Lima, passed at 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 28, 1953 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Larry and Clara B. Tackett Mullins. On November 25, 1981 she married Dan Lotz, who passed on January 16, 2011.

Nancy was owner and operator of the Shampoo Inn. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark and cooking channels. She also enjoyed walking and most of all, loved her grandbabies.

She is survived by 3 sons - Billy (Amy Hattery) Porter of Spencerville; Jason (Stephanie) Lotz of Jenera, Ohio; Justin (Karlie) Lotz of Jacksonville, FL; 1 daughter - Jennie Bowman of Texas; 10 grandchildren - Zoey, Drew, Zac, Madison, Paityn, Lauren, Aiden, Samantha, Dawson, and Abigail; and a sister - Jackie McCab of New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by a brother - Dennis McCab.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Spencerville Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Darryl Potts will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

