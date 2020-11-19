1/1
Nancy A. Lotz
1953 - 2020
SPENCERVILLE — Nancy A. Lotz, age 67, formerly of Lima, passed at 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 28, 1953 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Larry and Clara B. Tackett Mullins. On November 25, 1981 she married Dan Lotz, who passed on January 16, 2011.

Nancy was owner and operator of the Shampoo Inn. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark and cooking channels. She also enjoyed walking and most of all, loved her grandbabies.

She is survived by 3 sons - Billy (Amy Hattery) Porter of Spencerville; Jason (Stephanie) Lotz of Jenera, Ohio; Justin (Karlie) Lotz of Jacksonville, FL; 1 daughter - Jennie Bowman of Texas; 10 grandchildren - Zoey, Drew, Zac, Madison, Paityn, Lauren, Aiden, Samantha, Dawson, and Abigail; and a sister - Jackie McCab of New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by a brother - Dennis McCab.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Spencerville Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Darryl Potts will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Spencerville Church of the Nazarene
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Spencerville Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
