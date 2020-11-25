COLUMBUS GROVE –Nancy A. Matteson, 54, of Columbus Grove died 4:12 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born November 15, 1966 in Lima to John and Shirley A. (Worline) Davidson. Her father, and her step-father, James Meyer are both deceased.

She is survived by her mother: Shirley A. Meyer of Columbus Grove; two children: Aaron Matteson and Zachary Cantrell both of Phoenix, AZ; a sister: Vickie Davidson of Columbus Grove, a brother: John Davidson of Phoenix, AZ and a nephew: John Davidson, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ.

In addition to her father and step-father, she is preceded in death by a sister: Theresa Cirigliano.

Nancy was a homemaker and was a member of Columbus Grove Christian Church. She loved her cat, Beeples and enjoyed bowling. Nancy was a life member of the Columbus Grove VFW. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

The arrangements are by HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Columbus Grove.

