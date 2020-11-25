1/
Nancy A. Matteson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE –Nancy A. Matteson, 54, of Columbus Grove died 4:12 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born November 15, 1966 in Lima to John and Shirley A. (Worline) Davidson. Her father, and her step-father, James Meyer are both deceased.

She is survived by her mother: Shirley A. Meyer of Columbus Grove; two children: Aaron Matteson and Zachary Cantrell both of Phoenix, AZ; a sister: Vickie Davidson of Columbus Grove, a brother: John Davidson of Phoenix, AZ and a nephew: John Davidson, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ.

In addition to her father and step-father, she is preceded in death by a sister: Theresa Cirigliano.

Nancy was a homemaker and was a member of Columbus Grove Christian Church. She loved her cat, Beeples and enjoyed bowling. Nancy was a life member of the Columbus Grove VFW. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

The arrangements are by HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyercg@fairpoint.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
211 Veterans Dr
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-5700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved