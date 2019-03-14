LIMA — Nancy Jo Allen, 71, passed away at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home in Lima, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born on September 8, 1947, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Dennis and Georgiana (Gahret) Watkins. On Christmas Eve 1966, she married Richard C. Allen, who preceded her in death on February 1, 2013.

Nancy was a graduate of Lima Senior High School. Shortly after graduation she became a licensed beautician. She worked many jobs including Lima Memorial Hospital for 20 years. She mastered every art form that she attempted such as, cake decorating, sewing, crocheting, painting, crafts, cooking and much more. Win or lose, she enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds. Nancy never lost her sense of humor.

She is survived by sons: Richard "Chip" (Sherry) Allen II of Lima and Chad (Emily) Allen of Hamilton, OH, daughters: Marsha (Don) Mangin of Lima, Tina (Rodney) McCormick of Lima, Rikki Hatton of Spencerville and Tami Allen of Lima; fifteen grandchildren: Amber Allen, Brittney McCormick, Brett McCormick, Breeanna McCormick, Landen McCormick, Richelle Bradley, Greg Bradley, Craig Bradley, Jeffery Johnson II, Zane Allen, Tana Allen, Richard Clyde Allen III, Elliotte Allen, Madelyn Allen and Tyeler Luke; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Judy (Randy) Wagner of Wapakoneta and Kay (Bruce) Calim of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Mike Hatton, three brothers and a sister.

There will be a private family service arranged by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society.

