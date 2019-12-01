BLUFFTON — Nancy Carol Brodman, 84, passed away November 29, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. Nancy was born May 2, 1935 in Carey, Ohio to the late Charles and Edna (Dible) England. On November 8, 1952 she married Bernard Brodman who preceded her in death on December 27, 2007.

Nancy graduated from Carey High School. She worked for 33 years at Bluffton Hospital in housekeeping. Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton and the Lima Moose Lodge #199. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo and was an avid sports fan. Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and will always be remembered for her wonderful cinnamon cakes.

Survivors include eight children, Paula (Jan) Kibele of Bluffton, Cindy (Mick) Gilica of Gomer, Lisa (Jim) Carr of Bluffton, Roger Brodman of Bluffton, Doug (Donna) Brodman of Bluffton, Donita Amsler of Bluffton, Joel (Tracie) Brodman of Findlay, Marla (Dave ) Newland of Lima; twenty-eight grandchildren and forty-six great-grandchildren and a close family friend, Kay Lambert of Bluffton.

Nancy was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Brodman; two sons-in-law, Mark Niemeyer and Bob Amsler; a grandson, Chad Gilica; two great-grandchildren, Sadie Brodman and Noah Brodman; a brother, Paul England and a sister, Naomi Ryder.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton. Father John McLoughlin officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Bluffton Sportsmen's Club.

