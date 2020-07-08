LIMA — Nancy Carol Caprella, 81, passed away at 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her daughter's home in Lima.

Nancy was born on August 28, 1938, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Harry Fett and Evelyn (Kesner) Fett-Heil. On February 14, 1958 she married Sam J. Caprella who preceded her in death on December 12, 2019.

Nancy worked in Medical Records at Lima Memorial Hospital for 18 years before spending many more years self-employed with her sister-in-law Brenda Caprella, hanging wallpaper. She was a member of the Lima Community Church, where she was a greeter for many years. She loved to go antiquing and to garage sales. Nancy also was a very avid sports fan and loved the Lima Senior Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes. She especially loved watching all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various sports and dance activities.

She is survived by her loving children: Lorri (Cameron) Smith, James (Mary) Caprella, Terri

(David) Edwards, John Caprella, Amy Balo, all of Lima and Anthony (Michele) Caprella of Dacula, GA; eleven grandchildren: Shawn, Chad, Stefanie, Jamie, Garret, Lizzi, J.J., Olivia, Jake, Johnny and Alayna; and eight great-grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, Ava, Cayden, Bella, Madalynn, Cruz and Ali.

She was preceded in death by her husband; father; mother; step-father, Ora Heil; brother, Bob Fett; sisters: Mary Jane Bowsher and Judy Fett; grandson D.J. Caprella.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Doug Boquist will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 944 Michael Ave., Lima, OH 45804

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .