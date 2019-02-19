LIMA — Nancy Cassady (Keiffer) died peacefully surrounded by family on 02/18/2019 3:23AM at Lima Manor in Lima Ohio. She was 62 years old.

Nancy is survived by her children: Doug Prowant, Heather Castle (Thayer), Bobby Stevenson, Amber Henninger (Stevenson), & Jennifer Literal (Stevenson). Grandchildren: Casey Livesay, Felicia & Maximiliano Prowant, Corey Thayer, Ethan Castle, Greyson, Brantley & Quinn Stevenson, Michael & Brandon Henninger, Audrey Bess, Star Cooper & Mikel Bridges, great grandchildren: Nyla Thayer & Jaidyn Lear, and her brother Cryril Keiffer and. She is preceded in death by her Parents: Cyril and Dorothy Keiffer (Windle) & Step father George Summa, and her daughter Danielle Prowant.

Nancy was born on October 20, 1956 in Lima, OH to Cyril & Dorothy Keiffer. Nancy spent the majority of her career working at General Dynamics Tank Plant in Lima Ohio. Nancy loved riding her Harley and was a proud member of Women in the Wind. Upon moving to Toledo, Nancy became a member of the Toledo Boiler Makers Union Local 85. Her life shined bright until the very end.

The family will be holding a private celebration of Nancy's life.