LIMA — Nancy J. Cox, 69, of Lima, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7:55 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. She was born on October 16, 1949 in Lima to the late John and Margaret {Gossard} Boyer. On October 31, 1970 she married Larry Cox, who survives in Lima.

Nancy was a graduate of Spencerville High School in 1968. She was a hairdresser for over 40 years, retiring when she was 62. She enjoyed bowling and sewing and cooking and baking for her family. She especially loved being with her family and watching her grandchildren at all their sporting events.

In addition to her husband Larry, she is survived by her children: Christopher (Michelle) Cox and Nicole (Ron) Wireman, grandchildren: Dylan Wireman, Kylie (Brett) Baxter, Taylor Cox, Carson Wireman, and Jenna Wireman, great-grandchildren: Jackson and Thea Baxter, sister: Shari (Ronnie) Cox, brother: Ron (Vicky) Boyer, brother-in-law: Greg Richeson, and mother-in-law: Avonnah Jean Cox.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Debbie Richeson, and father-in-law: Harold Cox.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2-8p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Phil Starr will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

