CRIDERSVILLE — Nancy D. Dotson, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1939, to Conway "Connie" and Bernice (Swick) Dotson in Cridersville, OH. Nancy was an only child with a very free spirit. She LOVED and taught dancing and had her own majorette group, The Nan-ettes, in both Michigan and Ohio. Along with a fantastic sense of sarcasm and humor, Mom also loved to tell stories and make people laugh. She had a voracious love for reading, writing, nature, traveling and her dogs. Nancy is survived by her loving family, her pride and joy; Mark (Kimberly) Dershem of Montague, MI, Tod (Terri) Dershem of Coweta, OK, Chad (Stephani) Newsome of Lafayette, IN, and Sean (Nancy Jo) Newsome of North Muskegon, MI; grandchildren; Kelly (Shana), Ryan, Bradley, Audrey, Amber, Ian, Isaiah, Elizabeth, Daniel, Chris, Aria, Seth, and Arwyn; seven great-grandchildren - Katelyn, Brendan, Aiden, Liam, Colt, Landyn, and Emily. Per Nancy's wishes, no services will be held, however, she was a very strong supporter of Hospice Care, so if you would like, please make donations to your local hospice facilities in her honor. Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI, 49442. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.