Nancy Fredericks

GROVE CITY — Nancy Jo Fredericks, age 88, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1932 in Lima, Ohio to the late Gilbert and MaryJane Greenland. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James. She is survived by her brother, Tom (Donna) Greenland; children, Jill, Susan (Bill) Fredericks-Crawford, Janet; grandchildren, Nick (Shannon) and Andrew (Lauren) Crawford; great grandchildren, Cooper, Tate and Emersen Crawford; several nieces and many good friends. She worked many years in the Grove City banking community and retired from Heartland Bank. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grove City for 60 years. She loved to play golf, travel, and spend time with her family and friends. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 3993 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
