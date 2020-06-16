ARLINGTON — Nancy K. Glick, age 78, of Arlington, entered into the arms of her Loving Father at 10:29am on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Willow Ridge in Bluffton after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer. She was born in Findlay, Ohio on December 22, 1941, to the late Eugene and LaVonda (Hilty) Zuber.

Nancy married Gerald W. Glick on December 26, 1964 and he survives. Also surviving are her sons: Dean (Lisa) Glick of Arlington and Pastor David (Mary) Glick of Bluffton; daughter: Terri (Charles) Bogar of Bolingbrook, Illinois. She has 8 grandchildren Casey (Sydney) Glick, Cory (Randi) Glick, Cody (McKenzie) Glick, Chase Glick, Ashley Glick, Haddy Makayla Glick, Judah Glick, and Lucy Glick; and 7 great grandchildren, Delaney Glick, Kenadey Glick, Breyden Glick, Paisley Glick, Raleigh Glick, Hudson Glick, and Lennon Glick.

Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Fostoria High School, earned her Bachelors Degree in Elementary and Music Education in 1963 from Bowling Green State University and her Masters Degree from the University of Findlay. She was a member of Bible Fellowship Church where she was the organist for 15 years and the choir director for many years. She played the harp for the University of Findlay Orchestra and taught piano and the harp at the University of Findlay, the University of Bluffton, and at her residence for over 50 years. For her love and commitment to music, Nancy was inducted into the University of Findlay Curtain Raisers Foundation in 2019. She was also the local Gideon Auxillary President numerous times, the Gideon State Vice President and President, both being 3 year terms. She was the International Gideon Auxillary Secretary for 3 years and for 7 years was an International Cabinet representative, and for 30 years was a featured speaker at 30 different State Convention of Gideons.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. Home Going service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bible Fellowship Church at 10:00am in Arlington, with additional visitation at the church, one hour prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00am. Pastor Jerry Kellogg will officiate and the message will be given by Pastor David Glick. Interment will follow at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Gideons International P.O. Box 386 Findlay, OH. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.