LIMA —Nancy Neal Laube passed peacefully on October 11, 2020 from this world into the arms of her Savior. Born October 26, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to James F. Rex and M. Jean Rex Kizer.

She earned her master's degree in social work from The Ohio State University and worked in Florida for many years. After retiring, she ran "Nancy's Pantry Corner." Nancy was a caring social butterfly who will be missed by many.

She is survived by her son Bill (Dawn) Neal, grandchildren Alex, Amy, Johnathon, Matthew and Anthony and six great-grandchildren. Brother J. Michael Rex and sister Becky (Marvin) Wilkins. She was preceded in death by sister in law Colleen Rex and her parents.

Family would like to thank Wuesthoff Medical Center and Hospice of Melbourne, Florida for their compassion and heroic measures.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date with burial to be in Fort Amanda Memorial Park cemetery.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge 321-632-1650. Condolences at afcfcare.com.