OCALA Florida — Nancy Carol Leach passed away July 16, 2019 in Ocala Florida. She was born in Eau Claire, Michigan and was retired from BP Chemical In Lima. Nancy was a member of River Life Church in Dunnellon Fl. She is survived by her husband Jerome (Jerry) Leach and one daughter Vicky Hicks (Greg) and one Granddaughter Cassandra Stafford of Sandusky, Ohio. And two stepsons John (Andy) Leach (Lorenda) and Ben Leach (Amanda) a Granddaughter Emma Leach 0f Lima and Grandsons Bo, Levi and Isaiah Leach. She also has a deceased daughter Deborah Collins and a son Jeff Collins. She also is survived by a brother Reinholt Herman and two sisters Freida Gerlack and Dinna Wilson from Michigan.

A memorial service will be held at memorial cemetery on August 17th at 11:00 AM Prior to internment.