OTTOVILLE -Nancy Lynne Gasser, 82 of Ottoville, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Pickering House, Lancaster. Nancy was born July 26, 1938 to parents Robert Miller and Hollis (Nelson) Wurth. She was a 1957 graduate of Lima Senior High School.

Nancy and Frank O. Gasser Jr. married on September 9, 1961 and have two daughters: Evelyn "Evie" (Doug) Willard of Ohio, Bonnie (Mark) Fritz of Tennessee. In addition to her daughters, Nancy is survived by five grandchildren: Jason (Sara) Fritz of Alabama, Kylie (Nathan) Haerr of Tennessee, Tim (Sara) Williard of Ohio, Mike (Logan) Williard of Ohio, and Dan (Hayli) Williard of Ohio; five great-grandchildren: Patrick Haerr, Emery and Luke Williard, Emmy Fritz, and Eli Williard. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents: Robert Miller and Hollis Wurth; step-father: Joe Wurth; husband: Frank O. Gasser Jr.; and a daughter: Rosemary Gasser. Nancy lived in Ottoville for many years. She enjoyed sewing, playing the piano and spending time with family and friends. Kenneth Kroeger and his family were like family to her. As Nancy loved all animals, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Rd. Lima, OH 45807.

A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.