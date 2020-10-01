Nancy McVicker

KALIDA — Nancy A. McVicker passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her son's home, just one day after her 81st birthday.

Nancy was born on September 28, 1939, in Skellytown, Texas, to the late Thomas and Jennie Mae (Siniff) Doyle. On July 21, 1956, she married the love of her life, Herbert A. McVicker Jr., who survives in Kalida.

Nancy worked in the Post Office Substation at Rays Supermarkets in Northland and Eastgate for 18 yrs. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and Bunko Babes of Lima. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing, traveling and taking pictures.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Debra (William) Lossef of Long Island, NY; son, Kevin (Taryn) McVicker of Kalida; daughter, Christina Meeker of Lima; daughter, Lisa (Tom) Huber of Lima; son, Jeff McVicker of Lafayette; daughter, Shannan (Tony) Colasanti of Dandridge, TN; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; half-sisters: Cindy (Tom) McGowen of Fritch, TX and Sandy (Chuck) Stokes of Lima; and half-brother, George (Sharon) Scott of Beaverdam. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Paul Mumper.

The family would like to thank the Putnam County Home Care & Hospice nurses and aides for their caring support of Nancy.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio with a Rosery service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Father Paul Mathew will officiate. Entombment will follow in Gethsemani Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

