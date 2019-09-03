WAPAKONETA — Nancy K. Pyles Oen, 77, of Wapakoneta, died Sept. 1, 2019, at The Gardens of Wapakoneta. She was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Lima, the daughter of Joseph F. & Sylvia Mae (Winegardner) Connor, who preceded her in death. On Oct. 2, 1959, she married her first husband, Leonard Lee Pyles, Jr., and he survives in Indian Lake. Then on Nov. 6, 1996, she married James H. Oen, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2000.

Survivors include 3 sons, Robin (Alice) Pyles, Cridersville, OH; Chris (Brenda) Pyles, St. Marys, OH; and Greg (Jessie) Pyles, Zanesfield, OH; 4 step-children,Kevin (Cec) Oen, Wapakoneta; Amy (Eric) Eichner, Beavercreek, OH; Eric (Kim) Oen, Wapakoneta; and Rebecca (Larry) Curtis, Wapakoneta; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a step-son, Brad Oen.

Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Waynesfield- Goshen High School. She worked for the Auglaize Co. Veterans Service Commission for 30 years. She also served as treasurer for the City of Wapakoneta. Nancy was very active with the Waynesfield-Goshen Alumni Assn. until her health declined. She was also active with the Wapakoneta Theatre Guild and various other organizations. She enjoyed reading, gardening, attending the 84th Infantry Division "Railsplitters" W.W. II Army reunions with her father, and being with family and friends. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and caring for all her "little ones" at First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, where she was a member.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Fri. Sept. 6, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial is to follow in the Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. The family will receive family and friends 5-8 p.m., Thurs. and 1 hr. prior to the service, Fri. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.