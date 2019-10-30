RIMER — Nancy Ellen Price, 79, died at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

She was born on February 29, 1940, in Alger, Ohio, to LaRue G. Patton and Cleo Ellen (DeLong) Patton-Newland-Williams. They both preceded her in death.

On December 6, 1959, she married Ronald W. Price and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2001.

Nancy is survived by three daughters: Rhonda (Dale) Hohenbrink of Bluffton, Jennifer (Neal) Price-McConnahea of Delphos, and Nadene (Matthew) Goecke of Columbus Grove; 12 grandchildren: Levi Hohenbrink, Andre' (Linette) Price McConnahea, Bryan Price-McConnahea, Colin (Kylie) Price McConnahea, Dustin Price-McConnahea, Justin (Samantha) Price-McConnahea, Madison Price-McConnahea, Jacob Price-McConnahea, Noah Goecke, Nicholas Goecke, Nolan Goecke and Myah Goecke; six great grandchildren: Kyah McConnahea, Kendall McConnahea, Jean Ray McConnahea, Benjamin McConnahea, Mason McConnahea and Braxton McConnahea; four brothers: Larry (Karen) Patton, Phillip (Donna) Newland, Russell Newland and LaVerne (Kandy) Newland; and two sisters: Lavada Anderson and Dana (Jerry) Allen.

She was preceded in death by her two step fathers: Phillip Newland and John C. Williams; two sons: Darrin and Kevin Price; sister in-law: Carol Newland and brother in-law: Ernest Anderson.

Nancy graduated from Alger High School, class of 1958. She worked for and retired from St. Rita's Medical Center, in the Central Processing Department. She had been a member of the Ottawa River Church of God, and an auxiliary member of the , Post 9648, Columbus Grove.

She enjoyed cooking, her country home, overlooking the Ottawa River and especially her grandchildren.

Services will begin 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Burial to follow at Ottawa River Cemetery, Rimer.

Friends may call from 2:00- 8:00pm, on Friday, November 1, 2019,

at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, where you are asked to wear something Pink, as it was Nancy's favorite color.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local Food Pantry, especially the Lima Veterans Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com