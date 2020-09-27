1/1
Nancy Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FT. JENNINGS — Nancy A. Spencer, 64, of Ft. Jennings died 12;18 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Laurels of Defiance. She was born February 12, 1956 in Lima to Ralph and Irene (Burgei) Miller. Her father is deceased. Her mother survives in Ottoville. On November 8, 1975, she married Jimmy C. Spencer. He died January 23, 2018.

Survivors include two sons: Justin (Nickie) Spencer of Cloverdale and Weston Spencer of Ft. Jennings; 2 grandchildren: Chaz Spencer and Zachary Spencer; and five sisters: Sue (Kevin) Logan of St. Mary's, Joyce (Mike) Basinger, Angie (Alan) Honigford, Sandy (Todd) Wannemacher and Becky (Kevin) Krouskop all of Ottoville.

Nancy was an administrative assistant at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 202 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Fr. Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required upon entrance into funeral home/church.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many people who helped their mom over these last ten years of struggle.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved