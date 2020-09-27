FT. JENNINGS — Nancy A. Spencer, 64, of Ft. Jennings died 12;18 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Laurels of Defiance. She was born February 12, 1956 in Lima to Ralph and Irene (Burgei) Miller. Her father is deceased. Her mother survives in Ottoville. On November 8, 1975, she married Jimmy C. Spencer. He died January 23, 2018.

Survivors include two sons: Justin (Nickie) Spencer of Cloverdale and Weston Spencer of Ft. Jennings; 2 grandchildren: Chaz Spencer and Zachary Spencer; and five sisters: Sue (Kevin) Logan of St. Mary's, Joyce (Mike) Basinger, Angie (Alan) Honigford, Sandy (Todd) Wannemacher and Becky (Kevin) Krouskop all of Ottoville.

Nancy was an administrative assistant at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 202 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Fr. Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required upon entrance into funeral home/church.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many people who helped their mom over these last ten years of struggle.