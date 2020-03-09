LIMA — Nancy Lee Vanderhoff, 73, died at 12:12 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Nancy was born on October 17, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, to William Andrew Cannon Jr. and Donna Little. On Saturday, June 11, 1983, she married Buddy R. Vanderhoff, he survives in Lima.

She enjoyed cooking, making jewelry and playing cards. She also enjoyed taking trips to Tennessee with her family. She loved her pets Lil Red and Holly Bear. Nancy loved Jesus with her whole heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Dave) Edmiston of Lima.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Burial of Ashes at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.