DELPHOS — Nancy L. Wreede, 76, of Delphos, passed away on August 24, 2019, at Sarah Jane Living Center. She was born on June 24, 1943, to Clyde and Naomi (Cotterman) Harpster. On September 2, 1962, she was united in marriage to Harold R "Rodger" Wreede. He survives in Delphos.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda (Carl) Grothaus of Findlay; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Wreede of Delphos; six grandchildren, Kyle, Keith, Craig, Corey, Carrie, and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren, Cameron, Lillian, Xander, Vivian, Bennett, Addison, and Keegan.

She was preceded in death by a son, Brent Wreede, and a brother, Gary Harpster.

Nancy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, was a Delphos Jefferson graduate and a former member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed scrap booking, collecting antique dolls, designing and making clothes for the dolls. She also enjoyed sewing and playing the piano. Nancy worked for Continental Plastics for 24 years as an inspector.

Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Rev. Rich Rakay will preside. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Sarah Jane Activities Fund.

