ST. MARYS — Nannie Halbert, 92, died at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 25, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Private services will be held. Pastor Keith Stuck will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.