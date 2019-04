NEW KNOXVILLE — Naomi F. Lankford, 85, died at 12:07 p.m. April 10, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

Services will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Open Door Baptist Church, Lima. Pastor William Turner will officiate. Burial will be in Cedaredge Cemetery, Cedaredge, Colorado.

Friends may call a half hour prior to services at the church.