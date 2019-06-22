LIMA — Naomi Lee, 95, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Vancrest of Delphos.

Naomi was born on August 5, 1923, in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, to the late Henry G. and Susanna (Moyer) Moyer. On Saturday, October 6, 1951, she married Lawrence Edward Lee, who preceded her in death on January 19, 2006.

Mrs. Lee was an Elida School Bus driver and had worked at Kroger. She was a member of Pike Mennonite Church and had been active in the Transport For Christ Ministry.

She is survived by daughter Emily Lee of Lima, son Jake (Melanie) Lee of Wapakoneta, granddaughter Brandi Fahncke of Uniopolis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers: Russell Moyer, Frank Moyer, and Sylvanes Moyer and sister Hilda Alderfer.

A memorial service will be on Sunday, June 30 at 4pm at Pike Mennonite Church, Elida, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 3-4pm

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pike Mennonite Church and will be forwarded to Transport for Christ or the .

