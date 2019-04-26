Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Schaublin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GALENA — Natalie Jo Schaublin, age 56, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday April 30 at Harlem Road United Methodist Church (5520 Harlem Road Galena, Ohio 43021). Her funeral service will be at 10:30am Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Harlem Road United Methodist Church. Natalie was born March 14, 1963 in Lima, Ohio; she was the daughter of Thomas and Carolyn Frail. She was a 1981 graduate of Lima Shawnee High School, 1985 graduate of Bowling Green State University and earned her Masters Degree from The Ohio State University. For 30+ years, Natalie dedicated her time to her passion, teaching. She spent the beginning of her career at the University of Northwestern Ohio, 14 years at Southeast Career Center (Columbus), and the last 17 years at Westerville North High School. She was the Business Education Department Head, taught various business and computer classes, and ran the school store at Westerville North. Over the years, many students walked into her classroom at the beginning of the year dreading having to take a boring business class, and would end the year wanting to pursue a business degree in college. She had a gift for teaching students, helping them realize their potential; she believed in them and in turn they believed in themselves. Other than teaching, Natalie was passionate about The Ohio State University Buckeyes and watching her boys compete in all of the various athletics they participated in over the years. She spent countless hours at little league games, track meets, lacrosse tournaments, football, basketball, etc. She was Matt and Kevins number one fan. Natalies presence was rare and beautiful. Her smile would light up a room, and her joy would fill the air. She was marked by unconditional love and selflessness - always willing to put anothers needs before her own. She was kind and gentle (except towards Xichigan fans), caring and fun. We miss her so much already she is irreplaceable. Getting to know and love Natalie was the greatest gift. Natalie and her husband Mike shared 30 beautiful years of marriage together. She is survived by her husband, Michael Mike Schaublin; two sons, Matt (Katie) Schaublin, and Kevin Schaublin; sister, Laurie (Jason) Waltz; mother-in-law, Rosemarie Schaublin; sister-in-law, Kathi (Brian) Willeke; nieces and nephews, Tom (Nicole) Waltz, Katy Jo Waltz, Chris (Courtney) Willeke, Scott Willeke; as well as many friends that have become like family over the years. Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn and Thomas Frail. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the ALS Association (Central and Southern Ohio Chapter), the of Central Ohio, or Harlem Road United Methodist Church. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

