LIMA — Mr. Nathaniel Lloyd "Boyd" Bankston, Jr., age 80, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at approximately 11:35 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on April 25, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to Nathaniel L. and Corene (Cook) Bankston, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

On November 24, 1990 he was united in holy matrimony to Claudean P. Johnson Tucker who survives in Lima. He was first married to Joyce Williamson who preceded him in death on August 20, 1988.

Mr. Bankston retired after 35 years of service as a Supervisor at General Motors Corporation. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his loving wife Claudean, he leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Nathaniel L. Bankston, III (Melinda) of Lima. 2 daughters; Pamela Bankston and Michelle Bankston both of Lima. A step-son; Tremelle Tucker of Lima. A step-daughter; Umeki Tucker (Steve Lawson) of Columbus, OH. 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. 2 sisters; Corene Velma Pernell and Marva Upshaw both of Lima. A sister-in-law; Clara Bankston of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Benjamin Bankston and Corinth "Bubbles" Bankston. 6 sisters; Hildegarde Bankston, Mattie M. Bankston, Olean Jenkins, Ellena Williams, Rochelle Bankston and Nathzollo Gurley. 2 great-grandchildren.

Home Going Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Earnest Stephens, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Jones-Clark Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Military Honors 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

