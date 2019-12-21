LIMA — Nayna Ruth Pauff, age 82, passed away at 10:38 am Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home in her husband's arms.

Nayna was born April 19, 1937 in Lima to the late Andrew and Gwendolyn (Bowsher) Comer. On March 8, 1959 she married Frank Allen Pauff.

Nayna was a 1955 graduate of Lima South High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University and a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton. Nayna had previously worked at Westinghouse in Lima before pursuing a career in education. She retired from Lima City Schools after 25 years of service, where she had taught at Washington McKinley and Lincoln Elementary Schools. She enjoyed bowling, golf and she was an avid fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nayna especially loved and looked forward to attending aerobics at the YMCA with her many friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank Allen Pauff of Lima; two daughters, Natalie (Patrick) South of Westerville and Mindy Pauff of Gahanna; two grandchildren, Allison South and Joshua South; brother, Larry (Diane) Comer; three brothers-in-law, Joe (Frances) Pauff, Jim (Suzette) Pauff, Neil (Deb) Pauff; cousin, Robert (Carolyn) Koch; sister-in-law, Jean (Ken) Pauff-Cation and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Lora Comer and two brothers-in-law, Don (Jane) Pauff and Jon Pauff.

Services celebrating Nayna's life will begin at 6:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 and 4:00 - 6:00 pm Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.