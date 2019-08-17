MUNCIE, IN. — Neal A. Coil, 97, died August 16, 2019, in Muncie, Indiana. Coil was born in Buckland, Ohio, on Feb. 11, 1922, to Asa H. and Pansy (Roney) Coil. On September 12, 1954, he married Marie Ann Presar of Wapakoneta, Ohio, who survives him.

During World War II, he served in Europe in the United States Army's 13th Armored Division, 93rd Cavalry Recon Squadron. After the war Coil played semi-professional baseball as a catcher and infielder. He and his brother, Wayne, played for the Lima American Legion Baseball club that participated in the 1947 National Semi-Pro Baseball Tournament (now the National Baseball Congress World Series) in Wichita, Kansas. He also played in the City Baseball League in Lima and the Major (Fast-Pitch) Softball League in Lima. He played semi-professionally throughout West Central Ohio.

Coil attended Ohio Northern University in Ada on the GI Bill, earning a bachelor's degree, and then completed master's degrees from both The Ohio State University and Indiana University.

Coil was a dedicated educator, spending most of his career at Ball State University. He served students, faculty, and the public. He taught library science and, as a reference librarian, helped countless students and faculty with research that ranged from introductory composition topics to specialized academic inquiries.

He read everything: daily newspapers and research journals; academic monographs and spy novels; literature reviews and pulp westerns. When not reading he enjoyed watching baseball and listening to a variety of music, including operas, military marches, and Johnny Cash.

In addition to his wife, Coil is survived by five children: Marianne Coil, Indianapolis; Sarah Coil, Valparaiso; Neal A. Coil (Anne), New Palestine; Wayne I. Coil (Traci), Valparaiso; William R. Coil (Maryann), Savannah, Ga.; and by his grandchildren, Haley M. Coil; Grant W. Coil; Cody M. Hausz; Katherine D. Hausz; Alexander N. Coil; Nolan M. Coil. His brother, Wayne E. Coil, preceded him in death. His sister, Dorothy Coil, survives in South Bend, Ind.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wapakoneta, Ohio with Military Rites conducted by the United States Army.

