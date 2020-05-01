WAPAKONETA — Ned DeLong, 80, of Wapakoneta passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Ned was born on August 31, 1939 in Wapakoneta, Ohio to Harley and Myrtle DeLong who have preceded him in death. On January 12, 1963 he married JoAnn Bauman who survives. Ned is survived by his children, Ned Jr. (Mindy) DeLong, Dan (Tammy) DeLong, Julie (John) Kidd, Tom (Jenny) DeLong, Jessica (Andy) Bachman; 10 grandchildren: Tyler (Jenny) Stevely, Chelsea (Eric) Amstutz, Debbie (Travis) Best, Rob (Alison) DeLong, Amanda, April, Sam, Amy, Abby, Emma DeLong; 4 great-grandchildren Abraham, Vincent, Grayson, and Selah. Ned was preceded in death by his infant brother Donald, brother Jim (Elaine) DeLong, sister Marybeth (Glen) Carpenter and a grandson Alex DeLong. Ned retired from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant after 31 years. He loved attending Wapak Redskins Football games and rarely missed a game in 60 years. He started and coached the 5th and 6th grade CYO Basketball Program at Wapak St. Joe. He also coached Pony League baseball for 18 years. Ned was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cincinnati Reds. He loved his 3 Dobermans and enjoyed mowing grass for others. Ned was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church or the Ryan Young Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com The DeLong family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.