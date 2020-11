Or Copy this URL to Share

CELINA —Ned Duane Pryer, 74, died Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina. Burial will follow in St.Marys Catholic Cemetery, Celina. Friends may call 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina.