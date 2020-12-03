WAPAKONETA — Neil E. Shroyer, 80, passed away at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, December 02, 2020 at his residence. Neil was born on September 6, 1940, the son of John F. and Cleo G. (Snider) Shroyer, who have preceded him in death. On June 4, 1966, he married Karen M. Silye, who survives.

Survivors also include his four daughters, Tamara M. (Carlos Villegas) Castillo, of San Antonio, TX, Jodi (Mike) Feister, of Wapakoneta, Judi (Tony) Schroeder, of Wapakoneta, and Kristine (Chris) Edwards, of Anna; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 sister-in-laws, Luming Shroyer, of Mill Valley, CA, Sandra (Terry Thomas) Brandehoff-Smith, of Dublin, Cathy Beard, of Wapakoneta, Sheryl (George) Dishman, of Fresno, TX, and Sharon Keith, of Fresno, TX; two brother-in-laws, Dennis (Carolyn) Silye, of Elida, and Craig (Jamie Phillips) Keith, of Lima; and several nieces and nephews.

Neil was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Shroyer; and two brother-in-laws, Dave Beard and James Keith.

Neil was a member of the National Guard and a 40 ½ year employee of Ford Motor Company, before his retirement on January 1, 2000. He was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and the Wapakoneta Eagles, Aerie 691. Neil really enjoyed spending family time with his children and grandchildren, and especially attending his grandchildren's sporting activities. Neil was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all.

A private graveside service will be held at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue, or Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com