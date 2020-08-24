Nelson Bowsher

LIMA — Nelson E. Bowsher, 86, passed away at 8:50 pm, August 23, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.

He was born October 9, 1933 in New Hampshire to Grover C. and Mary A. (Weatherby) Bowsher who preceded him in death. He was formerly married to Mary Alice Prater who preceded him in death, then married Margaret L. "Peggy" Krouse who preceded him in death, then married Rhoda Warg who survives in Lima.

Nelson was a Deputy Warden for Lima Correctional Institution retiring in 1990. He had formerly worked for Lima State Hospital, and had sold real estate for Holmes Realty and had also farmed. He attended St. Marks United Methodist Church, was a 1951 graduate of Waynesfield Goshen High School, a member of BPOE # 54 and the WBCCC. He enjoyed camping, antique cars, and playing cards.

Survivors include: a Daughter, Carol S. Chiles of Lima; 2 Grandchildren, Leisha and Paul "Tommy" Chiles of Columbus; 2 Great-Grandchildren, Jade and Jovian; 2 Step-sons; Matthew (Carol) Korkate of Hilliard and Richard (Bina) Korkate of Lima; Several Step-Grandchildren, Several Step-Great-Grandchildren; a Sister, Donna B. Spencer of Lima; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by: 2 Brothers, Carl G. Bowsher and Paul R. Bowsher; 2 Sisters, Eileen "Susie" Darby and Betty J. Hutchison.

Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Friday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES EASTSIDE CHAPEL Due to current COVID 19 conditions we ask that all please wear a mask. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday at Walnut Hills Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or St. Marks United Methodist Church.

