ST. MARYS — Nelson E. Smith, 79, of St. Marys, OH died 5:11 p.m. on Sunday November 3, 2019 at The OSU - Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

He was born April 12, 1940 in Elida, OH to Arthur and Mary (Tucker) Smith.

On August 31, 1963, he married Patricia V. Burklo, who survives.

Also survived by: son Vincent Edward ( Vicki) Smith of St. Marys, OH, daughter Lynda (Bill) Katterheinrich of New Knoxville, OH, son Greg (Suzanne) Smith of St. Marys, OH, 8 grandchildren: Christopher (Tammy) Smith, Andrea (Terry) Krogman, Brian (Carla) Smith, Jaclyn Smith, Alisa Katterheinrich, Rachel Smith, Laura Katterheinrich and Austin Smith, 5 great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Dallas, Dyllan, Eli and Farrah, brother Linden (Janice) Smith of Lima, OH, brother Roy (Sue) Smith of Lima, OH

Preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Mary Smith; infant sister Linda Smith; sister Edith Harshbarger

He was a graduate of Elida High School (Class of 1958).

He worked as a machinist for the Minster Machine Co. Following his retirement, he drove vehicles for Kerns Ford in St. Marys for a number of years.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, OH and was a member of the Lions Club in St. Marys.

His favorite pastimes included traveling, boating and collecting and operating model trains. He also enjoyed supporting the St. Marys Roughrider football program and the Ohio State University.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday November 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Melodi Hagens, officiating.

Burial follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton, OH.

Visitation 2 - 6 p.m. on Sunday at the MIller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Unverferth House in Columbus, OH or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net