LIMA — Neva J. Painter, 88, died at 4 p.m., September 16, 2020 at Cridersville Health Care.

Services will begin 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev. Samuel Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.