Neva Painter

LIMA — Neva Jenelle White Gesler Painter was born October 2, 1931, to Herbert and Daisy White of Auglaize County. She passed away peacefully September 16, 2020.

Neva is survived by two sons, Rodney Dean Gesler and Mark Allen Gesler; three granddaughters, Stephanie Gesler Sands, Janelle Gesler and Ginger Gesler; one grandson, Brian Gesler; one great-grandson, Hayden McKee; one beloved cat, Sassy; one special friend, Patti Barhorst; nieces Gale and

Kathy (White), and other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Marvin White.

She graduated in 1949 from Blume High School in Wapakoneta and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Gesler. They divorced but reunited in 1990. He preceded her in death in 2014. Neva married Kent Painter in 1961. Together they ran Kent's auto business and raised her two boys Rod and Mark.

Kent passed in 1981.

Neva attended Northwestern Secretarial College, Ohio State Lima College and Los Angeles City College.

She was a licensed Realtor in Ohio, Texas and Arizona. Along with being a self-employed beautician, she had her Amateur Radio license and was an adventurous soul. She became a pilot and, with her best friend Dottie Anderson, competed in the Angel Derby 1967; they called themselves the Pink Angels. She took her grand-kids boating on Indian Lake and camping at Valley Hi. While she enjoyed traveling, Italy holds a special place. Neva had great taste in art, was an avid reader and her heart was in the theatre, live music, and great cuisine. But most of all she held her family dear.

Services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home located at 311 W. Main St. Cridersville, Ohio 45806 at 2pm. Visitation will be from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com