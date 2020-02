CELINA — Newman Bryant Clapp III, 88, died at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Celina. The Rev. Jeff Gramza will officiate. Burial will be in Lawndale Cemetery, Ridgeville, Indiana.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.